High-speed crash changes Olympic hopeful's path in life

Former competitive cyclist Sinead Miller once had Olympic dreams.

As a little girl, she competed in BMX racing and as a teen, she joined the U.S. National Team. But at age 20, a high-speed crash during a stage race in the Netherlands ended her career.

She suffered a devastating head injury that forced her to stop racing, but it also led her to a new passion.

See how Miller's accident inspired her to become a biomedical engineer and invent a device that could save lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cyclingbicyclesportsengineeringcareerscrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex Cy-Fair ISD officer sentenced in rape of girl he met on app
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Halliburton announces mass layoffs and plant closure
Tejano singer who's a registered sex offender sets comeback tour
Sealy ISD student has suspected case of bacterial meningitis
Robbers stab multiple victims in 4 scenes along Brays Bayou: HPD
Merry Dollarita! Applebee's serving up $1 margarita for December
Show More
First look at Houston-area's Margaritaville resort
How low will temperatures go with 2 fronts coming?
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
Anonymous donor pays off Conroe ISD students' lunch debt
Wisconsin Shooting: Student, officer injured in 2nd HS shooting in 2 days
More TOP STORIES News