Day of the Dead: A Celebration of Life

An ancient Mexican tradition lives on as families across Mexico and the United States remember their loved ones. As part of the celebration, Chicago's National Museum of Mexican Art features an exhibit for the Day of the Dead, including ofrendas.

"We're not celebrating death, we're celebrating life," said Norma Torres, Mama Liche's daughter. "The Day of the Dead is a celebration of the beautiful people in our lives."


Torres and other members of Mama Liche's family made an ofrenda in her honor as part of the museum's Day of the Dead exhibit.

Mama Liche lived in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, and later moved to Little Village. She had seven children and 25 grandchildren.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Standoff ends with off-duty deputy shooting himself inside home
Judge issues new psych evaluation for Santa Fe shooting suspect
Newlywed Astros fan killed hours after watching team win ALCS
Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50
You just won a free Taco Bell taco thanks to World Series
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Astros will win '19 World Series, says writer who predicted '17 win
Show More
Astros players known to give back on and off the field
Celebrate the Astros with these eats and treats
Mariachi band shows love for Astros with twist to classic tune
ABC's slate of XFL games revealed for 2020 rebooted season
Lawmakers propose bill to ban youth football
More TOP STORIES News