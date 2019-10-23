Daniel DiMaggio Takes Us to His Favorite Restaurant in L.A.

"American Housewife's" Daniel Dimaggio shows us his favorite meal at his favorite restaurant, Tam O'Shanter. Cream corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, cream spinach and the signature prime rib are Daniel's go to. Described as a place he's been coming to since he was in the crib, Daniel joins head chef in the kitchen to learn the secrets to his Prime Rib. Located in historic Los Feliz Tam O'Shanter stays true to the classic Prime Rib and sides. If you are looking for a tasty Prime Rib at a great price check out O'Shanter, you may see Daniel their enjoying one too.