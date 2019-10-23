restaurant

Daniel DiMaggio Takes Us to His Favorite Restaurant in L.A.

"American Housewife's" Daniel Dimaggio shows us his favorite meal at his favorite restaurant, Tam O'Shanter. Cream corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, cream spinach and the signature prime rib are Daniel's go to. Described as a place he's been coming to since he was in the crib, Daniel joins head chef in the kitchen to learn the secrets to his Prime Rib. Located in historic Los Feliz Tam O'Shanter stays true to the classic Prime Rib and sides. If you are looking for a tasty Prime Rib at a great price check out O'Shanter, you may see Daniel their enjoying one too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los felizfoodsteakrestaurantlocalish
RESTAURANT
ASTROS PARKING HACKS: Here's what you need to know
Experience true Polish cuisine at Pierogi Queen
What makes Corkscrew BBQ in Texas Worth the Wait?
Rachael Ray's virtual restaurant pop-up now serving in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young cancer fighter meets Jose Altuve before World Series game
HAPPENING NOW: Astros lead early in World Series Game 1
14 Astros players making their World Series debut
ABC13 Evening News for October 22, 2019
Astros exec 'embarrassed' over celebration of closer Osuna
Big Astros fan, big Astros 'do: Superfan's mohawk stands out
Astros fan gets Jose Altuve's name tattooed after game-winning HR
Show More
Astros fans taunted in NY say there's no hard feelings
Saint Arnold makes World Series bet with DC beer house
ASTROS PARKING HACKS: Here's what you need to know
Bus monitor gets 2 life sentences for molesting children
Residents say squatters are taking over abandoned unit
More TOP STORIES News