Dads adopt 17-year-old son over Zoom: OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. -- Growing up gay in the South, Chad Beanblossom never thought he would be able to start a family of his own. That's because as late as 2017, in some states it was perfectly legal to discriminate against same-sex couples looking to adopt. Recently, Chad and his partner Paul welcome their first foster son, Michael, into their family. Over 80 people attended the adoption ceremony, setting the record for the most attended Zoom adoption to date. But that's just the beginning of this story. Hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, OUTstanding features members of the LGBTQ+ community who are staying true to themselves and inspiring others along the way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseelgbtqlgbtq prideadoptionlocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bend Co. rises to highest COVID-19 threat level
Texas to leave the US again? A state rep. proposes a vote on it
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Pilot killed in crash jumped into runaway plane, FAA says
Houston job forecast looks bright despite pandemic
Mother says son was shot by deputy while holding sandwich
Biden's Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind
Show More
Pence names NASA astronauts for new moon missions
Texas' suit against battleground states is 'the big one,' Trump says
Brazos ISD will not offer remote learning starting in 2021
Here's what drive-thru vaccination clinics could look like
President-elect? GOP may wait for January to say Biden won
More TOP STORIES News