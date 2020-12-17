localish

Daddy-daughter social media team goes viral for custom threads

The holiday search for the hottest fashion is on, but 9-year-old Ava Gardner doesn't have any top brands on her wish list.

Instead, she's shopping at her father's sewing table.


"Anything daddy made me is my style," she said.

Ava is the star of "Daddy Dressed Me," a social media sensation created by her father, Michael Gardner."


Sewing became a tool that I've used to teach her about self-confidence, loving herself and believing in herself," said Michael.

His crafty hobby started about six years ago. With 17,000 followers on Instagram, Michael and Ava are sharing that contagious self-confidence around the world!

