localish

Daddy-daughter duo creates YouTube videos for autism awareness

When Miguel Figueroa suggested his daughter start a YouTube channel, he was shocked by her response.

"She said, well, I can't because I had autism," he remembers. "And it really broke my heart."

Miguel decided to give his daughter, Illiana, a push to make videos like the ones she enjoyed watching herself.

After decking their basement in superhero paraphernalia and comic books, they started a pop-culture review channel called, 'Toy Quest 101,' in 2017."

At first, I thought I was scared because I have autism," said Illiana, who is now 13.

"And then when I did the first video with my dad, now I was getting used to it and being happy with him."

The Figueroas have much reason to be happy since they have reached an audience of more than 100,000 subscribers. This milestone is recognized by YouTube with a silver plaque known as a 'Play Button.'


Thanks to their community service and toy donations, the duo was also the recipient of a Daily Points of Light Award, founded by President George H.W. Bush.

Toy Quest 101 has also scored interviews with pop-culture icons such as Matt Cardona and the writers of X-Men: The Animated Series.

"When kids watch the show, they put themselves in Illiana's place," said Miguel. "Hopefully, they see what she's doing and say, man, I could do that, too."

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
COVID nurse gives back to homeless on her commute
Need to recycle your Christmas tree? These goats will eat it
Wheelchair riding tortoise, Helix, now has a children's book series!
Addressing youth gun violence through a free jiu-jitsu program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
HPD reviewing former officer's past arrests after Capitol riot arrest
Biden, with no fanfare, visited wounded HPD officer after 2019 debate
TSU students celebrate historical Inauguration Day
Dense Fog Advisory extended until 9 a.m. Thursday
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Houston police searching for 5-year-old boy's killer
Show More
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
'I made plans to watch Trump leave,' one Houstonian said
VP Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
More TOP STORIES News