Dad launches YouTube channel for kids without fathers

Rob Kenney has become a father figure to over 2 million subscribers, thanks to his YouTube channel "Dad, How Do I?"

Kenney's channel tackles "practical 'Dadvise' for everyday tasks."

"I call my subscribers my kids, because I started this channel like I'm talking to my kids," he said. "We want to be a place where people would come and feel like they could learn something without getting yelled at.. and kind of feel lifted up."

Kenney grew up without having his father around, so now he's helping other kids in similar situations.

His videos cover everything from tying a tie to changing a flat tire.

Kenney even creates inspirational videos to let kids know he is proud of them!

"I think there's more to being a dad than just fixing things around the house-- there's walking alongside your kids and telling them, and encouraging them, that sort of thing," Kenney said. "One of the things I want to do is encourage dads to aim higher."

For more of Rob's videos, subscribe to his YouTube channel "Dad, How Do I?"
