community strong

Family stays connected with father in Africa through heartwarming chalk messages

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- COVID-19 is keeping families at home around the world, but the Callaway family is staying in touch thousands of miles away from each other!

Shellie and her son are in League City, Texas while Robert is halfway around the world in Africa, working in oil and gas in Equatorial Guinea.

Robert is supposed to return home in April, but he doesn't know if the travel restrictions will be lifted by then. To stay connected, Shellie and her son are sending love to Rob via the driveway!

Every day, they leave a special message that Rob can see when he checks the family's security cameras.

They were even able to reveal he is a match to donate a kidney to Shellie's mother!

The Callaways say these last few weeks have felt like a year, but these chalk messages are the bright point of their day and keeping them together!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league citycommunity strongcoronavirusfamilyall goodcovid 19 pandemicfeel goodcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
COMMUNITY STRONG
Bread Man Baking Co. offering discounted bread to the public
Houston bakery owners share advice for small businesses
Family leaves chalk messages for husband stuck overseas
Houston Shift Meal feeds restaurant workers in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 hits jail, inmate release action may be today
Smart Financial Centre becomes site for coronavirus testing
Today is the last day to apply to be a NASA astronaut
Burglars tear hole in Katy grocery store
Rice team makes game-changing device to fight COVID-19
Cool front brings beautiful weather Tuesday and Wednesday
Front line responders' families can get their laundry done free
Show More
Homeless sleep in Las Vegas parking lot during pandemic
N.J. National Guard member dies from coronavirus
Shelter-in-place starts tonight for retirement community
Harris Co. expected to extend stay-home order after Friday
Dolly Parton can help your kids get to sleep in new series
More TOP STORIES News