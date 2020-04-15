Creative small businesses adapt to coronavirus outbreak

New York -- "We're there for you, the same way you've been there for us." Restaurants and other small businesses around the world are hurting, and here are some ways people are trying to help!

ABC News correspondent Rebecca Jarvis gives us her tips and we check in with restaurants in Chicago, a clothing manufacturer called Accel Lifestyle that is now making protective masks for health care workers, a fitness instructor holding classes in her neighborhood's street, the last bookstore in Los Angeles that's making sure people have books to read while in isolation, and more. #BeLocalish to show your care about local businesses!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorksmall businessbusinessbe localish new yorkbe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
Deputy shoots suspect who pulled out gun in foot chase
Gov. Abbott to talk with Pres. Trump about steps to reopen
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
Recently released inmates accused of new crimes
COVID-19 patient who attended rodeo cook-off out of hospital
ABC13's Morning News for April 16, 2020
Show More
One more mild sunny day before storms return this weekend
How you can write a legal will from home
Request for 25 body bags reveals deadly outbreak at nursing home
Self-driving technology may be used to prevent COVID-19 spread
Gov. Abbott expected to announce plans to 'reopen' Texas
More TOP STORIES News