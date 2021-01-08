Creative holiday treats you must try!

John Cook is the executive pastry chef at the Omni Grove Park Inn. During the holiday season, Chef John gets creative with his holiday treats. We get a look at part of the magic of how these elegant desserts are made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncbite sizelocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Houston lawmaker vows House impeachment vote
SWAT responding after threat made during eviction notice in Deer Park
FDA warns of possible issue with Curative COVID-19 test
Snow could mix in with rain coming into parts of SE Texas
Man seen in viral photo at Pelosi's Capitol desk arrested: Officials
Pelosi asks top general about halting Trump military strikes
Show More
WATCH LIVE: Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team
So there's a chance of snow? Yes, but here's what to expect
Mom killed, 2-year-old daughter hurt in possible drunk driving crash
Acevedo, Cruz react to death of Capitol Police officer injured during riots
Biden to speed release of COVID-19 vaccines
More TOP STORIES News