WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Cool Spaces
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
About ABC13 Houston
Submit a news tip
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Creative holiday treats you must try!
Localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
John Cook is the executive pastry chef at the Omni Grove Park Inn. During the holiday season, Chef John gets creative with his holiday treats. We get a look at part of the magic of how these elegant desserts are made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nc
bite size
localish
wtvd
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Houston lawmaker vows House impeachment vote
SWAT responding after threat made during eviction notice in Deer Park
FDA warns of possible issue with Curative COVID-19 test
Snow could mix in with rain coming into parts of SE Texas
Man seen in viral photo at Pelosi's Capitol desk arrested: Officials
Pelosi asks top general about halting Trump military strikes
Show More
WATCH LIVE: Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team
So there's a chance of snow? Yes, but here's what to expect
Mom killed, 2-year-old daughter hurt in possible drunk driving crash
Acevedo, Cruz react to death of Capitol Police officer injured during riots
Biden to speed release of COVID-19 vaccines
More TOP STORIES News