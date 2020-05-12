Creative dad runs 5-star 'restaurant' for his baby at home

U.S. -- With nearly 75 million kids stuck at home all day, parents have to get creative! From a dad dressing up like a waiter at a fancy restaurant to families recreating Disney vacations at home, these are the ways parents everywhere are keeping their kids happy, healthy, and entertained during quarantine!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkparentingeducationmore in commonlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Up to 3K city employees face furloughs due to budget shortfall
Joel Cowley departing as RodeoHouston president/CEO
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate
Severe storms possible Tuesday northwest of Houston
Rodeo cowboy among multiple people killed in head on crash
75M gallon bayou basin expansion days from completion
Man battles COVID-19 while wife delivers baby in same CA hospital
Show More
Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in Texas
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Couple, 85 and 86, shot to death while at veterans cemetery
HISD to hold virtual graduation ceremony for seniors
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News