Creative dad runs 5-star 'restaurant' for his baby at home
U.S. -- With nearly 75 million kids stuck at home all day, parents have to get creative! From a dad dressing up like a waiter at a fancy restaurant to families recreating Disney vacations at home, these are the ways parents everywhere are keeping their kids happy, healthy, and entertained during quarantine!
Related topics:
new yorkparentingeducationmore in commonlocalish
new yorkparentingeducationmore in commonlocalish
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More