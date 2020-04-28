Houston couple uses pots and pans to hold concert on balcony during stay-at-home order

HOUSTON, Texas -- This is the sound of joy!

John Dascoulias and Clifford Pugh wanted to do something fun to relieve stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Houston, Texas couple raided their pantry for the best musical instruments they could find.

Every night at 8 p.m., they go on the balcony and perform using pots and pans. John and Clifford even put on a special concert to celebrate John's mother turning 90.

Every night neighbors come out to hear the music, and the couple plans to get out the pots and pans every night until we can all be together again!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonstay home storiessocietycoronavirusmore in commonmusiccovid 19 pandemicfeel goodcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Strong storms in our area could be damaging
Trump meets with Florida governor, defends response to COVID-19
Forgotten Onalaska areas getting help after deadly tornado
COVID-19 Houston: Mayor Turner to address needs of homeless
SPONSORED: Feeling sick? Here's what it could be besides COVID-19
Going to college amid COVID-19: What you should know
Harris Co. reveals 3-part COVID-19 plan as Texas reopens
Show More
GOOD NEWS! Dave Ward's condition is improving
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
TUTS brings Tommy Tune Awards online
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Alamo Drafthouse not opening Texas theaters this weekend
More TOP STORIES News