Houston couple uses pots and pans to hold concert on balcony during stay-at-home order

HOUSTON, Texas -- This is the sound of joy!John Dascoulias and Clifford Pugh wanted to do something fun to relieve stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Houston, Texas couple raided their pantry for the best musical instruments they could find.Every night at 8 p.m., they go on the balcony and perform using pots and pans. John and Clifford even put on a special concert to celebrate John's mother turning 90.Every night neighbors come out to hear the music, and the couple plans to get out the pots and pans every night until we can all be together again!