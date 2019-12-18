The Argyle League: Welcome to the coolest barbershop in the world

Established in 2014, The Argyle League has grown to become one of Houston's most popular barbershops.

It was dubbed the "Coolest Barbershop in the World" by Airows.com and earned a host of other local accolades.

The Argyle League is for guys who like hip haircuts, fancy full shaves and free bourbon.

Owner Carlos Carrillo says the secret to their success is combining a luxurious vibe with a relaxing atmosphere, giving his patrons a first-class experience with every visit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montrosehairhair stylinghouston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay officer
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
ABC13 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election
Whooping cough outbreak closes Houston school until January
NCAA sanctions UH for football and volleyball violations
Show More
Driver injured when METRO bus crashes into pole
How personal tragedy help build photo preservation service
Dawn says you're washing your dishes the wrong way
Gerrit Cole looks quite different during Yankees introduction
Light freeze and frost expected Thursday morning
More TOP STORIES News