Conroe woodcarver makes canes for veterans from old Christmas trees for free

CONROE, Texas -- Guy Lance didn't want to waste his time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, so he went to his workshop and got to work.

The Conroe, Texas native is using old Christmas trees and donated wood to make custom canes for veterans.

Lance does it all for free and makes each cane to honor the veterans' service and history.

Lance also uses bullet casings and grommets from retired American flags to complete each cane.

If you know a veteran who could use a cane or need one yourself, email Lance at guy.lance@coxautoinc.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
conroecommunity strongsocietymore in commonveterancovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DPS troopers screen travelers at Louisiana state line
COVID-19 Houston: Federal health teams leaving soon, Turner says
Queen Elizabeth addresses UK as nation sees spike in virus deaths
HISD to resume free meals for students on Monday
Former Oilers Coach Ed Biles dies at age 88
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Less rain and mild temperatures Sunday
Show More
Church hands out palms for Palm Sunday in north Houston
UH professor hopes to make face masks more COVID-19 efficient
Fake 'pop-up' COVID-19 testing sites offering quick results for cash
Male body recovered in Seabrook
SF doctor in Netflix's 'Pandemic' claims possible COVID-19 treatment
More TOP STORIES News