Conductor Starts Orchestra for Young Musicians of Color

A conductor has started a youth orchestra on Chicago's South Side to serve many young musicians of color who had to commute long distances to take part in music programs downtown or in the city's northern suburbs.

Cellist Sajdah Muhammad joined the South Side Chicago Youth Orchestra recently. Before joining, Muhammad said she had to travel long distances to play in orchestras.

The goal of the South Side Chicago Youth Orchestra is to eventually fill more chairs in orchestras across the country with musicians and conductors of color.

"I'm a black, Muslim woman cellist, so that adds a lot more," Muhammad said. "I haven't seen a lot of people just like me."

"Less than 5% of the orchestra industry has employees who are African American or Latino," said Charles Dickerson, who formed the youth orchestra. "So the numbers are terrible and they're even worse when they come to conducting."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
What it'll cost to go to UT Austin with tuition increase
Young cancer patient who inspired Astros' Carlos Correa dies
Cloudy, cold and wet but here's when the sunshine is coming
Video shows boutique employee tossing dog across store
Show More
Starbucks app offers free coffee in 2-for-1 deal Thursday
Mattress Mack to open 3 schools to help north side community
Plumber killed in trench collapse identified
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
Police radio recordings released from deadly Santa Clarita school shooting
More TOP STORIES News