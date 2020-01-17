Community Comes Together to Finish a Quilt of the U.S.

CHICAGO -- Chicago artist and activist Shannon Downey has brought together a global community through one unfinished quilt and a hashtag: #RitasQuilt.

Much of Downey's work begins at estate sales, where the self-described "craftivist" seeks out unfinished craft projects to complete.


Downey studies the work of the deceased crafter to ensure consistency of quality and style. When the project is finished, Downey hopes, the original artist can rest in craft-peace.

But in September, she encountered her largest ever unfinished project: a quilt of the 50 states' official birds and flowers, 50 blue stars, and a U.S. map at the center. Downey had never quilted before and knew the level of intricate embroidery was a huge undertaking, so Downey went to Instagram for help. She ended up shipping fabric pieces to volunteers in more than 30 states and 2 Canadian provinces.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral set for Bellaire HS shooting victim
Bellaire HS shooting suspect ordered to stay in custody for now
Dreary and damp today, more widespread fog overnight
You can take a Galveston cruise to a private island
Simone Biles spent time speaking to students about healthy living
Astros did not use buzzers to help steal signs, according to MLB
Deer Park boy invites Astros' Alex Bregman to birthday party
Show More
Happy birthday! Betty White turns 98 today
Houston jeweler giving away free 2-ct. engagement ring
Andrew Yang's wife details alleged sexual assault by doctor
Mom trying to find Alvin ISD bus driver who had surprise for son
Suspects pistol-whip man during home invasion
More TOP STORIES News