Combining pie and cake? Sign us up for a Pake!

What do you get when you combine a pie with a cake?

How about a pake! No matter how you slice it, this family makes a hybrid dessert that's a sweet treat with meaning as well.


Deen and Hasiynah Mohammed are practicing Muslims who have taken a staple of their culture -- the bean pie -- and combined it with cheesecake, and now make and sell it as The Original BeanCheese Pake.

Bean pies originated in urban centers around America in the mid-to late-fifties, typically sold by Muslim men for fundraising. When Deen was growing up, his father had a route - and the recipe - and now Deen and his wife are continuing to honor the tradition.


Their baking company, New Freedom Pie, sells bean pies, pakes, and other items via pop-ups in the Philadelphia area, and their four young children help out with the business as well.
philadelphia
This taco food truck is EPIC!
College grads distribute more than 170,000 masks to unhoused individuals
Poppy and Rose restaurant is giving back!
Dazzling display of one million lights can be enjoyed in the comfort of your car
