localish

Masks2All distributes more than 170,000 masks to unhoused individuals in SF

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, face mask requirements became an absolute necessity and that necessity highlighted a disparity for thousands of unhoused individuals in the Bay Area.

"Masks are a resource that seem like very simple, but not necessarily everyone has access or the resources to get it," Masks2All Founder Juliana Zhao states.

According to Masks2All Founder Neeknaz Abari, she witnessed this inequality every day. "We were living in Berkeley. We noticed that a lot of people who were living on our street didn't have any sort of face covering, and we were really worried about the potential for COVID to be spreading among that community," Abari explains.

"Not a single person on our team could have foreseen the amount of impact that we ended up having," Abari shares.

For more information on Masks2All, visit here.

Visit the Masks2All GoFundMe page to support.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berkeleysan franciscokgoface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusall goodcovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Professor Pizza offers unique pies for its students in Wrigleyville
These buttercream cakes help fight racial injustice
Check out the largest Christmas store on Long Island!
'Charcuterie Queen' of Long Island shares lavish cheese boards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A sloppy Saturday expected across Southeast Texas
Many stores nearly empty on Black Friday this year
Man waits 30 hours in line to buy a PS5 on Black Friday
Man shot dead in robbery was trying to protect girlfriend
Woman raises money for veteran who was working to repair roof
List of Small Business Saturday markets in Houston
New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions
Show More
Deputies seeking witnesses in shooting of 2 dogs in Cypress
Zoo Lights canceled tonight due to anticipated stormy weather
Amazon to give frontline workers $300 bonus
US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race
Video shows bridge in use by coyotes, bears and mountain lions
More TOP STORIES News