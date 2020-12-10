Christmas tree demand booms at this local New Jersey farm

By Miguel Amaya
MANALAPAN, New Jersey -- Business is booming at Anne Ellen's Christmas tree farm, a family-owned and operated business in Manalapan, New Jersey, that grows more than 50,000 Christmas trees every year.

Despite the pandemic and the toll it has taken on many local businesses, at Anne Ellen's the demand for Christmas trees has exceeded that of any other year.

"It's definitely been an interesting year. We have a lot of new customers coming in because everyone is home and they want to get their decorations so we've sold more Christmas trees this year than we've ever had," said Jack Sangillo, manager at Anne Ellen's Christmas tree farm.

The farm which was converted from a potato farm to a Christmas tree farm in the 1960s, allows customers to walk around, browse through their wide selection of trees, and allows them to cut them out on their own.

In addition to their thousands of trees, Anne Ellen's also features massive Christmas shops, bringing in thousands of unique holiday decor items.

From giant holiday statues and Nutcrackers to beautiful ornaments, Christmas Villages, and grave blankets, whatever holiday decoration you're looking for is most likely to be available at one of their shops.

"People love to come out here to the farm for that authentic Christmas experience more than just getting their tree at a lot and it's more than just picking out a tree," said Sangillo.

