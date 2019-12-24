Christmas Animation Brings Joy to Downtown Chicago

A group of animation students at DePaul University have unveiled a stop-motion short film that will run as a window display for the school's Loop campus on State Street throughout the holiday season.

"It's been Christmas for us for the last year," said Meghann Artes, animation professor at DePaul."It feels like we have all these packages under the tree and they've been there for a year. And we finally get to open them."

More than 30 students worked on the film, from storyboarding to fabrication, animation, camera work and color correction.

"It's so time-consuming and painstaking, but it's actually worth it," said animation professor Devin Bell."When you see animation, on a screen, that you made, to this day I'll just giggle. I'll be like, "Hahaha, it's alive.' And that magic, you can't get it any other way."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holidaychristmaslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
J.J. Watt returning to practice after pectoral muscle tear
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
Murdered Austin mom's baby daughter reunited with family
Mother of murdered Austin mom on suspect: 'I was uneasy with her'
Man shot to death after answering knock on apartment door
Frankel's to auction one-of-a-kind pieces from magic collection
Warm today with light winds and plenty of sunshine
Show More
Lost dogs reunited with family thanks to bus driver
Chicago children fight off carjacker who tried to steal family car
Kylie Jenner's daughter gifted life-size playhouse
2 kids hospitalized, 3 pets dead after house fire
Postal worker saves Christmas presents from mail truck fire
More TOP STORIES News