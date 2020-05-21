localish

Meet Dude, the skateboarding dog

CHICAGO -- There's a new face on the Chicago skate scene, meet Dude the 2-year-old poodle who's tearing up Chicago streets on his skateboard.

Romaine Michelle is the owner of Dude the Dog. At first, she didn't plan on keeping Dude, but things changed. She began to train him and eventually taught him how to ride a skateboard.

Dude has always loved sports since he was a puppy, so he took a liking to skateboarding right away and was always willing to go for a roll.

The rest was history.

Now, he has his own skateboard and joins his owner on regular outings. He cruises around the streets of Chicago bringing smiles to anyone who sees him, especially during these tough times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagodoglocalish show (lsh)localishwlsskateboarding
LOCALISH
Chicago street performer spreads joy during the pandemic
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
Gaido's Restaurant: 'We're here, we care'
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris County judge to sign stay-at-home order extension
Here's what NOAA is predicting for the Atlantic hurricane season
91 more Gerald Goines drug convictions being investigated
H-E-B to extend $2/hour raises another month as pandemic goes on
ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 and our Asian Community' town hall
Dad accused of leaving girl in hot car when he went to buy drugs
NOAA hurricane outlook released
Show More
Shooter killed, 1 sailor hurt at Texas naval station
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
HISD auditor questions student money collected at HSPVA
Man caught after high-speed chase in SW Houston
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
More TOP STORIES News