Chicago's Last Elevator Operator

One of Chicago's last manual elevator operators understands the novelty of his 'office' in the famous Fine Arts Building.

"It has its ups and downs," Brian joked about the job.

He said he wound up becoming one of the city's last manual elevator operators "the Chicago way."

"I knew somebody who knew somebody, and I got an interview," Brian said. "I was hired a week later."

Brian said the elevators are well-maintained, reliable and rarely break down.

"Why automate everything?" he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thief cuts purse from woman's shoulder on escalator near Saks
World's largest steam locomotive making pit stop in Houston
What you need to know about our next cold front
Houston Zoo treating 21-and-up crowd for first time ever
Houston needs to go back to the polls to pick a mayor
Election results reported nearly 12 hours after polls closed
Election Day 2019: What is a runoff election?
Show More
Fan of beer, wine and cheese? Your dreams have come true
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales, authorities say
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
County clerk blames state change for delayed election results
Chris Brown hosting yard sale, posts home address online
More TOP STORIES News