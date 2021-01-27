localish

Chicago skateboard crew froSkate brings inclusivity

The Chicago based crew called froSkate is bringing inclusivity to the skating community.

The woman- and POC-centered skating group began with three friends hanging out and learning to fall with one another while laughing.

From there the organization expanded, bringing in women, trans, queer, gender non-conforming, and people of color to take over streets and skate parks with four wheels and a wooden board.

Most members of froSkate did not have access to learn how to skate when young, and faced hurdles to getting the right equipment. Skateboards can cost anywhere from $70 to $150.

froSkate founder Karlie Thornton is trying to make skating more accessible as a form of transportation while fostering community and helping each individual's mental and physical health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofitnessall goodrace in americamental healthlocalishwlsskateboardingwomen
LOCALISH
Doctor's life-changing clinic brings sight to those in need
Principal runs ultra marathon to thank Aldine ISD
Natasha Ofili becomes first deaf Black character in a video game
Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. pays tribute to the location's past
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen to serve 12 years for Bellaire HS shooting that killed friend
First of 3 cold fronts brings cooler air today
123 arrests made during Galveston County's 10-day crackdown
ABC13 to highlight vaccine response in communities of color
Terminally-ill doctor shot and killed physician during standoff
Pandemic brought surprising changes for Houston home sales
Oklahoma seeking to return $2M worth of hydroxychloroquine
Show More
US 'actively looking' at requiring COVID testing before domestic flights
The strange but true reason why GameStop's stock keeps surging
George Floyd's past arrests can't be used at trial, judge says
Man killed by stray bullet while sitting in bed with wife
HCSO deputy shot, suspect caught after 4-hour manhunt
More TOP STORIES News