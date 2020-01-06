Chicago Man Brings Heat to the Homeless

CHICAGO -- One man is doing something amazing to help thousands of homeless Chicago residents get through winter.

Carey Gidron is a husband, a father of six four biological children and two adopted) and works three jobs, but he still finds time to help the homeless by bringing them food, toiletries, and propane tanks to stay warm this winter.

He was once on the verge of homelessness himself, and on his 40th birthday was inspired to help the homeless.

Watch for more!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A.J. Armstrong: Prosecutors admit to losing evidence
Austin mom killing: What may have happened before her death
Officer possibly shoots man seen pistol-whipping victim
Islamic religious teacher in Fort Bend charged with sexual assault
Houston Dash trade J.J. Watt's fiancee to Chicago
3 lanes on Southwest Freeway shut down for emergency repairs
Here's how you can still celebrate the holidays at Houston's Zoo
Show More
Woman dragged away, sexually assaulted by man who strangled her
Emergency road work blocking SW Fwy lanes for hours
Health officials confirm 1st vaping associated death in Galveston Co.
Boy with terminal brain cancer dies on 'Make A Wish' trip
SC man who offered $10K reward finds stolen dog dead along highway
More TOP STORIES News