Teenager Loses 60 pounds to enlist in army

Mario Papaneri is a high school senior in Cherry Hill, NJ. The 18-year-old enlisted in the Army after losing 60 pounds to meet the requirement.

He achieved his goal by changing his diet and sticking to a grueling regimen.


Five months ago he certainly couldn't finish the training workouts. His transformation can serve as a lesson for anyone.

He will graduate from high school in June and head out for basic combat training in Fort Leonardwood in Missouri in July.


Mario's desire to serve his country is the driving force behind his transformation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cherry hillweight lossall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ft. Bend Co. testing available, but you must be screened first
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Dad struggles, joins 150k in Texas filing for unemployment
List of canceled events and closures in Houston-area
How to file for unemployment benefits in Texas
Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary to pay workers
Rockets star helps families hit hard by COVID-19
Show More
Here are the fruits and veggies that go the distance
ABC13's list of who's hiring in Houston
HISD closed food distribution sites for potential exposure
Who gets what in $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill
US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
More TOP STORIES News