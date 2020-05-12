Checking in with ABC 7 Sports Journalist Larry Biel
U.S. -- "I really think the first step back will be games with no fans." From Stephen Curry telling his Twitter followers to stay home to ESPN showing Teen Handball during primetime, the world of sports has undeniably changed following the COVID-19 pandemic. We check in with ABC 7 San Francisco Sports Journalist Larry Biel about the future of sports and how sports will safely make a return in the future
