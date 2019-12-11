Santa baby, come check out this Christmas pop-up bar

By Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN JOSE, CA -- Walk into Paper Plane in San Jose and you won't find the usual industrial-style cocktail bar. This time of year it is wall-to-wall Christmas.



"We decorate everything like crazy," said Jeremy Christal, who runs the downtown bar. "We are trying to do the most Christmas you can have. Hopefully there is nowhere in this building that you can look without seeing Christmas."

There is gift wrapping on the posts, garland on the booths, Santa hats on the beer taps and ugly Christmas sweaters on the bartenders. But that is not the attraction. People are here for the drinks.

Paper Plane is one of numerous Miracle Christmas pop-up bars that open up in December throughout the country. Besides the holiday decorations, there are also Christmas-inspired cocktail with playful names.



Try the Koala La La. It has gin, eucalyptus bitters and a pine tree liqueur. "It is going to remind you of a Christmas tree," said bartender Ryan Rabena, who serves up the drink in a cocktail glass with a tiny Koala in a Santa outfil on the glass.

The Christmas Carol Barrel comes in a Tiki cocktail mug. It has iced hot chocolate, cocoa-infused Grand Marnier and tequila. It is topped off with powdered cocoa nibs.

"We like to spruce them up and have a little fun," said Christal. "Hopefully we can bring you back to the time when things were fun and playful."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown san joseholidaychristmasalcohollocalishwine barscocktail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop
Man strangled 2 relatives and lived with their bodies: Deputies
Gerrit Cole to sign record $324M deal with Yankees: Sources
Bullet lodged in mom's cheek from random shooting on I-10
Officer paints portraits of two fallen officers from Houston
Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down
Here's how cold it will get tonight in Houston
Show More
Couple sued by HOA over flower beds could face up to $100k in fees
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Son 'turns to Ted' for answers to find relative's body at cemetery
'Mama Bear mode': Mom helped catch robber who held up 2 girls
Couple shot at while driving on I-10 in east Houston
More TOP STORIES News