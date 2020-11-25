For over 160 years this winter wonderland has been the largest Christmas store on Long Island

WESTBURY, New York -- Founded in 1853, Hicks Nurseries, Inc. is the largest nursery and garden center on Long Island and when the holidays come around, their storefront becomes a winter wonderland.
Inside the greenhouse, you can find indoor and outdoor plants from across the country, patio furniture, gardening supplies, seasonal decor, and landscape design/build services.
Even though the nursery is open year-round, their busiest season is when they start to bring out the Christmas decorations.
"I just needed to get into that Christmas spirit and what better place than Hicks, said Nancy Radecker, a customer. "They sell beautiful plants and decorations. The trees are amazing and it is just everything you just want to feel nice and Christmassy."
In addition to the treasures that lay within the store on the outside, the aroma of pine fills the air with rows and rows of Christmas trees available.
Some of the available tree sizes can be as tall as 14 feet, however, larger sizes can be made available upon request.
If you decide to take a fresh pine home with you, the staff at Hicks will give your tree a complimentary fresh-cut, trim, net-wrapping, and loading onto your car.
They can also create custom holiday pieces to match your personal style and décor. From a centerpiece for your holiday table to coordinating garlands, wreaths, and mini trees.
Usually, Santa Claus would be a holiday staple in the store, having families line up to take pictures. This year they've had to remove this activity due to CDC regulations and social distancing implications from the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the nursery still provides a colorful and animated walk-thru where you can see scenes from the North Pole and inside Santa's workshop before you check out with your holiday plants.
"For most people, if they are going to celebrate any holiday, I think this is the one they go full throttle for," said Alison Caldwell, Buyer, Hicks Nurseries, Inc. "We've always been very big in holiday decorating, it just seems like there's more of a need for people to put on a festive nature more so this year."
