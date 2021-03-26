Hoboken's century-old Antique Bar and Bakery is keeping the fire burning amid the pandemic

HOBOKEN, New Jersey -- Antique Bar & Bakery, a century-old establishment in the heart of Hoboken, is thriving and keeping history alive amid the pandemic.
The bakery turned restaurant, known for its 30-ton coal oven built of porcelain brick, has established itself for generations for producing bread so prized that Frank Sinatra had suitcases of it delivered straight from New Jersey to California.
"Sinatra used to come to this bakery as a kid and get bread from this bakery. When Sinatra became an international superstar, he had a guy who would come to the bakeries in Hoboken, load up a suitcase with Hoboken bread, and fly the bread from Hoboken to Palm Springs," said Joseph Castelo, founding partner of Antique Bar and Bakery.
A century later, their famous coal oven is burning stronger than ever, this time serving client's food reminiscent of all the flavors of the neighborhood of Hoboken.
From Italian and French-style home cooking to Mexican, and Asian fusion, Antique Bar and Bakery is highlighting the diversity of Hoboken and New Jersey in every dish.
The pandemic might've halted their century-long momentum, but that has not deterred the Antique Bar and Bakery staff from innovating and pivoting towards success.
"We're traditionally a dine-in restaurant. When the pandemic hit, we shut down, and we began to plan and pivot towards delivery and creating a whole line of products for takeout that we knew would represent our brand and bring the antique experience to people at home," said Castelo.
The plan has certainly proven to have been a success.
Castelo and his team are overwhelmed with the response of his clients and will now be delivering some of their signature products across the country through Goldbelly, a curated marketplace for Gourmet Food & Food Gifts.
