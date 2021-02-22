localish inspire

Bubble wrap artist creates masterpieces bubble by bubble

NEW YORK -- Bradley Hart has made portraits of everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Kurt Cobain-- but these are not your average works of art! He makes each and everyone out of bubble wrap, filling each individual bubble with paint by hand.

"I load thousands of syringes with paint in preparation to begin the injection," Bradley says, "I've done portraits on the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Kurt Cobain Michael Jackson, David Bowie, John Lennon." Around his studio, you can see his most recent project in the background: A huge portrait of Notorious B.I.G.


But Bradley's inspiration to start using bubble wrap as a medium might surprise you. "Living with multiple sclerosis, and needing to be injecting myself every other day with disease-modifying medications in my thighs, I guess the concept of syringes and needles were in the back of my mind."

