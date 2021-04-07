localish inspire

"Everything's Gonna Be Okay" Star Kayla Cromer Celebrates Extraordinary Individuals with Autism

Celebrating Extraordinary Individuals with Autism

LOS ANGELES -- Kayla Cromer is an actress and advocate who plays Matilda on the Freeform show, Everythings Gonna Be Okay.

Kayla, like her character, is on the autism spectrum and has dedicated her life to living authentically as herself and speaking up for this often-misunderstood community. Today, she's highlighting just a few of the incredible individuals living with autism who are making a difference in their communities.

First, we meet a big sister who has made it her mission in life to help her younger brother with autism to make friends, and later we join a father-daughter duo using YouTube to break down barriers and stigma surrounding autism. Join us for these inspirational stories and so much more as we celebrate differences on this episode of All Good.

