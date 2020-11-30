localish

Oakland-based 'Cat Town' is a cat-sized city for rescue pets

By Chris Bollini
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Cat Town in Oakland, California is unique and not just because it's a cat-sized city built for furry occupants. In addition to the scaled-down models of popular Oakland landmarks, Cat Town has also taken traditional cages out of the equation. They house rescue cats in "studios" and even have a "quiet zone" for stressed cats.

Their goal is to reduce the euthanasia rate in the city of Oakland and the surrounding Bay Area. They do so by providing a calm and welcoming environment for stray cats and anyone looking to adopt a pet.

Cat Town is open to the public with available appointment times as well, taking great care to match people with the perfect cat for them.

Visit here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgocatspetslocalish show (lsh)localishpet adoption
LOCALISH
Bright murals line this Chicago alley
Puzzles with a purpose set out to save Ravenswood's small businesses
Teen celebrates 10 years collecting toys for children
Goode Looks barbershop: Fresh cut and life lessons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body on side of road is Instagram influencer from Houston, police say
How is Houston faring with COVID-19 after Thanksgiving?
HPD looking into whether woman died from exposure
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Near freezing temps expected Tuesday morning
Harris County GOP chair-elect resigns after sharing racist post
4th car found in deadly crash after wreckage seen on bridge
Show More
Driver killed in apparent road rage shootout in middle of 610
UH cracks top 10 in nation after win over No. 14 Texas Tech
Rebuild of Shepherd Drive projected to cost $20 million
Boater missing for 2 days found alive while clinging to vessel
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
More TOP STORIES News