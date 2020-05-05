Marie's Pizza & Liquors in Chicago offers dinner & booze delivered!

CHICAGO -- Marie's Pizza & Liquors has been a Chicago institution for 80 years. During these tough times, they are surviving on carryout and delivery alone.
"We've always delivered whatever we sell," said Nadine Karavidas, owner of Marie's Pizza & Liquors.
The best part is they own the liquor store that is attached, so when you order for delivery you can have the liquor of your choice brought directly to your door.
"So if you need some beer, some craft beer, a bottle of wine, you just let us know," Karavidas said. "Your favorite vodka? We'll deliver it for you."
Marie's is known for its "tavern style" pizza with a crispy, thin crust that's cut into squares. They're famous for Marie's Special, which comes with sausage, mushroom, onion and green pepper.
"You have to support small businesses because small business is the fabric of our country," Karavidas said. "And if small businesses evaporate, we will be at a loss."
For more information, check out mariespizzachicago.com.
