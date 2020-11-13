localish

Carpenter uses skills to build tiny houses for homeless

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO -- In Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Bronzeville, one carpenter is proposing a new solution to his community's homelessness -- tiny houses.

Alonzo "Short" Hall has spent his entire life working on projects of every size, but he specializes in all things miniature.

"I design cars for kids, do the 'pimp my Power Wheel' basically. The little cars that the kids ride -- I customize those, put car stereos in them, TVs, leather interior, ostrich skin, alarm systems, lighting," Short said. "If you dream it, I bring it."

Short decided to use his carpentry skills to provide safe shelter to his neighbors without homes.

The project is taking place at the former site of Overton Elementary School, where Aaron "Lefty" Boyd helps oversee community programming.

"I'm helping Short market it and get it out there in the hopes of finding more funding to create more across the city," Lefty said. "We have a major issue with homelessness in the city of Chicago, and Short has created a solution."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillehomelessall goodtiny housevolunteerismlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Abbott says no lockdown coming despite soaring COVID-19 cases
1 killed in crash on FM 1960 in Atascocita
What can save the Texas budget? Pot and slots, analysis suggests
HPD Sgt. Sean Rios laid to rest today
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
Dr. Seuss-inspired 'Hou-Ville' coming to downtown Houston
7 fields seeking remote employees into 2021
Show More
Prosecutors want 2017 teen's arrest in George Floyd death trial
Tomball ISD staff to receive bonus for work amid pandemic
Rockets 'willing to get uncomfortable' with their stars, source says
After a cold start, here's how quickly it warms up Wednesday
Harris Co. judge calls new virus trends 'alarming and deadly'
More TOP STORIES News