109-year-old celebrates with the birthday parade of a lifetime

Mary Ruggiero Leonardi's most recent birthday was quite unlike the 108 before it.

"I don't believe this is happening," she said. "It's like a dream."


A caravan of cars drove by to wish her a happy birthday in July at Seacrest Village assisted living facility.

For her to think of another time with such circumstances as the COVID-19 pandemic, she'd have to think back a century.


She was 7 when the 1918 H1N1 pandemic, also known as the Spanish Flu, ravaged the world.

By this age, she had already lost her sister, brother, and father to conditions like meningitis. While she doesn't remember anyone in her family getting sick from H1N1, she does remember the economic starvation brought on by the Great Depression.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in death of soldier who was found on side of road
Texas to allow limited visitation in nursing homes
Minute Maid Park tapped as virus test site starting Saturday
COVID-19 surge testing comes to Harris County
1 in 10 nursing homes had at least one COVID-19 death
Army Secretary on Vanessa Guillen: 'We let her down'
Afternoon traffic volumes reach close to pre-pandemic levels
Show More
Hair loss and vertigo are possibly COVID-19 symptoms
Ex-Citgo official from Venezuela charged in bribery case
ABC13 hosts town hall on COVID-19 and Latinx community
Meet the former teacher behind the 'Third Ward Classic Cake'
Cause of massive fire at Jim's Super in SE Houston released
More TOP STORIES News