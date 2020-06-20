Chicagoan washing cars to raise money for those COVID-19 affected, social justice

CHICAGO -- When he saw what was going on around him, Chicagoan Michal Kokoszka decided to help his neighbors with a good old fashioned car wash.
"I just felt like I wanted to do something," Kokoszka said. "I figured whatever skill sets I had I could bring to the table. So I'm washing cars, pressure washing buildings, sidewalks, things like that."
Kokoszka's goal is to raise $2,000. So far he's raised $1,900, and his employers plan to match it, 3 to 1.
"HR sent out an email, and if I make $2,000 on my end and they'll match it with another $6,000. So I was like 'Now I have to do something'," Kokoszka said.
The money will be split between two local organizations, Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund and My Block My Hood My City.
Kokoszka knows people whom the virus has affected, and he also wanted to take a stand against social injustice.
"Silence is violence, so I want to get out there and do my part," Kokoszka said. "It's one thing to support behind a screen, but to go out and voice your opinion whether it's to protest or raise money for these organizations, I think that speaks louder."
Kokoszka hopes this will inspire others to get engaged, and will continue raising money through the end of June.
