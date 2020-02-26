food

Delicious Woodfire Pizza Cooked in a Parking Lot!

Tucked inside a liquor store parking lot in Silverlake, CA, you'll find an old pick-up truck with an authentic, old school wood-fire oven.

This is Elio's Woodfire Pizza! Elio Lopez started the business in 2019.

He's always worked in restaurants, and pizza-making is his expertise. Once he decided to begin selling pizzas in a parking lot, word about his delicious, crispy pizzas quickly spread throughout the community.

At 700 degrees, Lopez can churn out a pizza in just 2-3 minutes, selling an average of 100-150 pizzas nightly.

"We like the concept of supporting local businesses, but the food is what really just makes us want to come back," said customer Karla Ek. Visit Elios Wood Fire Pizza for more info.
