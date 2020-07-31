localish

Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio offers treatments for your infant

Pampering isn't just for adults: little ones can now take part in a day of relaxation at Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio.

The Bucktown studio offers the benefits of water movement, baby massage and developmental activities for babies starting at 2 weeks of age.

Baby Hydrotherapy studios first emerged in England, Spain, Australia and South Africa and popped up in the US five years ago.

RELATED: Give your baby a spa day at Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio in Bucktown

"It's a natural environment for them, it makes the little ones feel like they are back in the womb," said Rachel Curran, owner of Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio.

The babies wear comfortable neck floats and swim around in 95 degree water.

"We bring them over to our floating stations here where we have our instructors fit them for a float and lower them into the tub. It takes them a minute and once they realize, they can start moving weightlessly, they take off," Curran said.

Metta Baby specializes in unique classes that pair infant water movement with a mini-massage session and caters to infants from 2 weeks to 6 months old.

Metta Baby parents say their little ones get better motor skills, better sleep and sometimes experience better digestion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobucktownbabyspalocalishmy go towlsbe localish chicago
LOCALISH
Blogger delivers pointed response to mean comments online
Glampers add glamorous touch to local RV camping getaways
Grief Gate highlights magnitude of loss to COVID-19
LA Rams head coach Sean McVay's quarantine go-to's
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charge upgraded to murder for dad accused of beating toddler
WATCH: ABC13's 'COVID-19 & Our Schools' Town Hall
Texas schools race to get students ready for online classes
Challenge accepted? Mayor wants positivity rate down from 23%
UT leads US colleges in highest number of COVID-19 cases
Pres. Trump offers to pay for Vanessa Guillen's funeral
A weak front could bring strong storms late Friday
Show More
Here's how you can land a job paying $22 an hour
Extra $600 in jobless aid set to lapse as talks deadlock
Fauci warns 4 states at risk of out-of-control COVID-19 spread
California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy amid pandemic
Obama's full eulogy at John Lewis' funeral: WATCH
More TOP STORIES News