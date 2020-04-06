Brookwood Community helping adults with disabilities stay active amid COVID-19 crisis

BROOKSHIRE, Texas -- The Brookwood Community is struggling during this COVID-19 pandemic like so many others, but they're using special deliveries to keep adults with disabilities employed.
The community started in 1985 with just one "citizen." Now nearly 200 adults with disabilities live at or participate in the programs on the 475-acre campus in Brookshire, Texas.
Brookwood's garden center is normally very busy in the spring, and the citizens are using this time to grow flowers for surprise deliveries. Someone can order a flower basket online, with a note that reads "You've Been Bloomed."
The Brookwood Community believes it's a great program to keep the citizens working and spread joy during these difficult times!
