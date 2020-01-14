Brooklyn photographer redefining the cat lady stereotype with blog Girls and Their Cats

By Emily Sowa
BROOKLYN, New York -- "Crazy cat lady" is a well-known stereotype often used as an indicator of a lifetime of spinsterhood for single women.

But Brianne Wills is trying to debunk the feline-focused stereotype.

Brianne is a Brooklyn-based fashion photographer who moved to New York City in September 2014, with her husband and two rescue cats.

While networking and adjusting to her new city life, Brianne decided to start a photography project. Her initial project was to photograph women - in the comfort of their homes - in the nude.

While shooting her first nude model, the woman's cat popped into the frame. The model started to loosen up and play with her cat. Brianne continued to shoot. The images she was capturing were stunning.



She realized that the friendly, playful nature of the cat with their owner, was a wonderful visual.

Brianne named her photography project Girls and Their Cats. She started a blog and later an Instagram account to showcase her work.

Now, she has over 42 thousand followers on Instagram and her inbox is flooded with hundreds of emails of women around the country wanting to be photographed.

Brianne now photographs women from all over New York City and the country with their little furry companions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citysocial superstarssocial mediacatspetsphotographylocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dense sea fog and scattered showers through Tuesday afternoon
Fog may have caused woman to crash car into lake in Fort Bend
Allegiant has 4 new routes from Hobby with tickets as low as $33
Astros GM, manager fired after 2017 sign-stealing investigation
Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal
This circus is so scary, you'll need to leave the kids at home
Authorities say girl's plea for help on CA highway was hoax
Show More
Teen brutally beaten in robbery over cell phone: Family
Trump, First Lady get warm reception at college football championship
ABC13's Morning News
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
Project to move I-45 being called 1 of nation's most wasteful
More TOP STORIES News