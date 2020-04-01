localish

This student wanted to bring joy to his neighborhood despite physical distancing

Many people have begun to unpack their Christmas decorations to stand in solidarity with one another during the COVID-19 pandemic. This student was among them, using his Christmas decorations to bring joy to his neighborhood despite physical distancing due to COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocoronaviruschristmaslocalish
LOCALISH
Coronavirus is changing the rule of the road for America's truckers, music venues, and distilleries
A woman sharing love despite physical distancing, offering free rent and more local heroes making a difference
Without contact from outside world these Rafters learn of pandemic 25 days later
Classes have gone online including this local high school's weekly newscast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston area could lose more than 150K jobs due to COVID-19
Houston hospital 1st in US to deliver new COVID-19 treatment
Nearly 500 basketball goals removed from Houston city parks
Leaders address ways to protect children during COVID-19
5-year-old hit by stray bullet while sitting on family's balcony
New free COVID-19 testing site opens in northwest Houston
Amazing weather for Wednesday, rain returns Thursday
Show More
Costco limits number of customers allowed in stores
Trader Joe's giving employees the day off on Easter
Kroger shows frontline workers appreciation with 'hero bonus'
Man arrested after chase claims he was teaching dog to drive
Toilet paper burns in crash on Texas freeway
More TOP STORIES News