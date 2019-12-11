veterans

Lucky Active Duty Military and Veterans Gifted Bridal Gowns

These military couples know exactly what it means to sacrifice-but thanks to this Bridal and Photography company, they won't have to make a decision between having the dress of their dreams and spending a fortune. Caren Carrillo, Owner, Bellasposa Bridal & Photography, created this event to give active duty military brides, veteran brides and brides of veterans brand new bridal gowns for free. This allows military brides to have the wedding that they want with out the stress of purchasing a dress. Which is helpful for these brides because many aren't able to take honeymoons due to deployment and cost, and this can free up a costly expense within their bridal budget. The event was held on Veterans day because many of the brides are off in celebration of the holiday. This year Bellasposa Bridal & Photography were able to give over 35 brides gowns for their weddings!
