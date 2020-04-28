be localish los angeles

Brewery releases aptly named Stir Crazy beer

When it came time for Boomtown Brewery to release its latest seasonal beer picking a name came pretty easily --Stir Crazy IPA.

"We're all totally stir crazy right now," said John Rankin, the brewery's managing partner.

Boomtown has been producing beer in Downtown Los Angeles for nearly five years. But like scores of businesses, the brewery is fighting to stay afloat and keep employees on the payroll amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's heartbreaking. I mean, it's a family," Rankin said. "So we've kept everyone that we can. We kept on social media. We kept, basically, all the brew staff and our sales guy."

The company has also adapted by offering physical distancing-friendly ordering and pick-up to customers, as well as clever product releases like the Stir Crazy IPA.

"Stir Crazy is a juicy, fruity, hazy IPA. We decided to do this one as our seasonal release," said Rankin. "It's appropriate for the season. It was received phenomenally well."

Would you try it? For more information visit: www.boomtownbrew.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesdowntown ladowntown lasmall businesscoronaviruslocalishbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
How to keep the kids entertained and learning during COVID-19.
Non-profits come to the rescue to feed veterans and their families.
Small grocer remains competitive to meet new demands during outbreak
support small businesses with the be localish campaign
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. reveals 3-part COVID-19 plan as Texas reopens
GOOD NEWS! Dave Ward's condition is improving
Two rounds of storms Tuesday could bring severe weather
4-year-old with special needs dies after being found in bathtub
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo makes changes to mask order
SPONSORED: Feeling sick? Here's what it could be besides COVID-19
Emergency director at NYC hospital dies by suicide: Police
Show More
Fort Hood soldier from Houston missing for nearly a week
New landmarks show up in the massive I-610/US-59 project
95 animals found living in filthy conditions in Houston home
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Montgomery Co. residents could be getting 2nd stimulus check
More TOP STORIES News