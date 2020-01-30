Break Things on Purpose & Let Go of That Stress

CHICAGO -- Feeling stressed? Does the idea of smashing plates sound like a dream come true?

Throw Nation might save you hundreds on therapy while enjoying a night out. Axe throwing, plate smashing, bowling with footballs, hammering nails and hitting beer bottles with frisbees are just some of the activities offered at this suburban Chicago location.


"[Throw Nation] is a way to engage with your friends and family beyond eating dinner and talking," said Shannon McDonald, Throw Nation games management producer.

"[The ax throwing sport] began in Canada in the early 2000s and eventually made its way down here to the states," said Throw Nation's community outreach director Cody Stein. "In the past 5, 6 years or so, it's really exploded in popularity. It's by far our most popular game. It's what go us started."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lone Star College Kingwood placed on emergency lockdown
Trial underway for custody of Maleah Davis' brother
8th grader dies after he's hit by driver on highway in Dayton
Cloudy and chilly today with slight rain chances
Driver accused of crash that left victim brain-dead makes bond
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
1,000 workers wanted at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Show More
2 thieves lead police on chase after stealing truck parts
Former Harris Co. Pct. 3 captain accused of sexual assault
Mattress Mack makes another big bet
Month of gridlock: West Loop closing for 4 weekends
All the crawfish you can eat for one price? This festival has it
More TOP STORIES News