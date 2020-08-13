localish

Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula delivers over 120K free meals to Bay Area residents

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- The Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula has always dedicated itself to providing support to youth in the community, but during COVID-19, their focus has expanded to helping the entire community. In just three months, 400 volunteers have come together to hand out over 120,000 free meals to Bay Area residents.

"People are devoting so much time to make sure that, in a time where there is so much uncertainty, there is one less thing families need to be uncertain about and that's eating," Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula Director of Volunteerism and Community Engagement Remi Sobomehin says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san mateokgocoronavirus californiafree foodcoronavirusall goodfood drivelocalish
LOCALISH
Crafted cocktails made easy, safely at home
Glen Ivy Hot Springs reopens
3D printed eyewear for healthcare workers
Nonprofit serves as "HERO" to BLM protesters across the Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd's former partner talks about George's impact
Cy-Fair ISD tells parents staff member has contracted virus
13 Investigates: PPP loans for 1000s of churches, SBA bends rules
HISD will spend $31 million on laptops and hotspots
Police budget in Austin cut by $150 million
SPONSORED: How Catholic schools are changing this school year
Local Minister and wife struggle to rebuild home after fire
Show More
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, cars at discount
Man has been having high heart rate since contracting virus
Doctors, scientists move forward with potential COVID-19 vaccine
Suspect arrested after allegedly killing innocent Uber driver
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
More TOP STORIES News