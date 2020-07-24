localish

Katy 13-year-old boy turns bow ties into big business

KATY, Texas -- Brice Everhart is only 13 years old, but he looks more like a CEO.

Dressed to the nines and carrying a briefcase, this teen has a passion for fashion. He started his menswear line, Vallaire's for Men, at the age of eight.

The young entrepreneur first began his business as a way to help his family financially when his mother became ill and was unable to work. Brice was inspired by his older sister, who is a fashion designer, to begin creating his own custom designs.

Brice began selling his line at business expos and set up a pop-up shop at Houston's Galleria last year. Notable clients include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes, and he even gave a lapel pin to former president Barack Obama!

For more information on Vallaire's for Men, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonentrepreneurshipsmall businessbusinessabc13 plus katyfashionabc13 plusall goodktrkabc13 plus fulshearlocalish
LOCALISH
Katy restaurateur lends helping hand to struggling eateries
COVID-19 nurse marries in hospital ceremony
Cleaning up the debris from COVID-19 one block at a time
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Showers expected today though some sunshine is possible
Dad accused of beating 2-year-old to death during potty training
Mother of man fatally shot at Austin protest speaks out
Surfer comes to the rescue of 2 teens who fell into the Gulf
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old East Texas girl
Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With The Wind' star, dies at 104
Hanna causes partial collapse of popular pier in Corpus Christi
Show More
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
Rep. John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time
COVID-19 testing sites close after hurricane impact
Need a COVID-19 test? Check out this list
Goodbye Hanna: Tropical Storm Warning discontinued
More TOP STORIES News