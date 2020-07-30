localish

Blogger delivers pointed response after receiving hateful comments online about her appearance

Melissa Blake was born with a rare genetic bone and muscular disorder called Freeman-Sheldon Syndrome. When "trolls" tried to put her down for how she looks, she responded with an inspirational tweet went viral.

Blake is a writer, blogger and disability activist who encourages others to accept themselves and be proud of who they are.

"People have said that I should be banned from posting pictures of myself, because I'm too ugly," she said. "I'm just the type of person where if you tell me not to do something, I'm going to do just the opposite."

"So, I put this tweet up and I said 'I would just like to commemorate the occasion with theses 3 selfies,'" she said.



"That viral tweet was the most unexpected moment of my entire life," Blake said.

"I think my disability has given me a lot of strength, and I don't think that is something that you necessarily think of when you think of disabled because all society thinks that disabled is something bad and it's, like, shameful... but I am very proud to be disabled and I think it's made me a stronger person."

Blake said she has always received negative comments online in regards to her appearance.

"Thousands of comments of people making fun of my appearance and criticizing me and saying the most awful things that you can imagine. Saying that I should be banned from posting pictures of myself. And so, I brace myself for that, but what I never expected was the outpouring of support and the conversation, the positive conversation that my tweet kicked off," she said.

Blake said that when people meet her, they sometimes underestimate her.

"I can't stress enough, like, just get to know the person and I think you'll realize that they're not as different from you as you think," she said.
