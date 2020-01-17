BRONX, New York -- How do you get blinged out like Cardi B? Go to her nail artist Jenny Bui AKA 'The Queen of Bling'! Glam Lab heads to Cardi B's hometown to sit down with Jenny at her salon, Nails on 7th, in the Bronx.
You can't help but feel like a celebrity yourself as you step into Jenny's private room in the back of her salon. The place is covered in crystals from floor to ceiling.
What makes the experience even more unforgettable is hearing her detail the unfathomable conditions she endured as a child trying to flee Cambodia and escape the Khmer Rouge regime. Once she finally made it to the US, she was met with racism and abusive conditions in salons.
Her relentless spirit, independence, and hard work ethic helped her persevere not just to get a reputable job in a nail salon, but become one of the most sought after nail artists in the world.
Check out this episode of Glam Lab to watch Jenny in action creating her signature look that has gotten her the clientele list that includes Cardi B!
Blinged out manicure by Cardi B's nail artist Jenny Bui aka 'The Queen of Bling'
