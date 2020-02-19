Black and Mobile is the first black-owned food delivery service

Black and Mobile is a new meal delivery option with a community-driven purpose. The venture is the first black-owned food delivery service in Philly, exclusively highlighting and delivering meals from black-owned businesses.
Their slogan is 'Cultured Delivered' and their mission is to cast a light on the Black-Owned businesses in Philadelphia.
We catch up with founder David Cabello, and his twin brother, Aaron, as they cruise around town providing "the culture delivered"!
Black and Mobile | Instagram | Facebook
CIC Co-Working Space
3675 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA
267-593-4806
