Eat the same ice cream as Beyonce at Hank's in Houston

Hank's Ice Cream has been serving fresh, handmade ice cream to Houstonians since 1985.

Among those who have eaten there? Beyonce, Mary Lou Retton and a host of Houston Texans and Oilers!

Hank's has all of your traditional flavors, but they really turn things up during the holidays, as sweet potato, egg nog and peppermint ice cream are all added to their menu.

And perhaps best of all, this ice cream shop is all about family. Hank's daughter carries her father's legacy onward.

